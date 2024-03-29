Assam Trinamool Congress chief accuses Congress of colluding with BJP

Bijni, March 29: In a scathing attack, Assam Trinamool Congress (TMC) Chief Ripun Bora accused the Congress party of aligning with the BJP, diminishing its credibility among voters.

Bora, who was in Kokrajhar, said that the people of Kokrajhar want change, and hence they will vote for the TMC. He was accompanied by Gauri Shankar Sarania, candidate for the Kokrajhar Lok Sabha constituency.

Bora asserted that the on-going defection of Congress leaders to the BJP undermines public trust in the party, as voters fear being betrayed if they support Congress candidates who later defect to the ruling party.

He expressed confidence in the TMC, citing its commitment to promoting equal rights and fostering development as reasons why voters are inclined towards his party.

Bora further criticised the BJP for its purported attempts to silence opposition voices by coercive means. He alleged that the ruling party is employing central agencies like the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to intimidate and incarcerate opposition leaders.

"The ruling party's boastful claims of securing 400 seats in the upcoming elections do not deter us," remarked Bora. He emphasised that the ultimate decision lies with the people, underscoring the significance of voter choice in determining the outcome of the elections.