Assam Tribune Dialogue’25 honours luminaries with RG Baruah Memorial Awards

Guwahati, Nov 10: The two-day Assam Tribune Dialogue'25 concluded on Sunday evening with the formal presentation of the RG Baruah Memorial Awards, 2025.

Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya presented the awards to DN Bezboruah for Excellence in Journalism, Jahnu Barua for Excellence in Cultural Development, Dr Narendra Nath Dutta for Excellence in Business and Entrepreneurship, and Larsing LD Sawyan for Excellence in Sports at Vivanta Guwahati.

The event was attended, among others, by Union Minister of Waterways, Ports and Shipping Sarbananda Sonowal and Managing Director of The Assam Tribune group Babita Rajkhowa.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor lauded the exemplary services rendered by the awardees as also their recognition by The Assam Tribune which he said had set a unique example of credible and responsible people- centric journalism for over eight decades.

"Assam is known for its rich culture and also for people who have excelled in di- verse spheres. I am happy to be part of an occasion that has today honoured several such luminaries drawn from different fields... Each of the awardees is an inspiration - from journalism and culture to sports and entrepreneur- ship for the younger generation. Their efforts reflect Assam's vibrant spirit and enduring values. As for The Assam Tribune, it has been the leading light for the society in Assam and across the Northeast for a very long time. The Assam Tribune family is a symbol of excel- lence and a spirit of service- something that has been. guiding the path of society through its exemplary func- tioning," he said.

Terming a responsible press as a sine qua press as democracy, the Governor said that the Indian media has a long history of shaping public opinion since the days of India's Freedom Struggle a legacy that has been in motion, thanks to newspapers like The Assam Tribune.

"It is impossible to think about nation building without responsible journalism. The media is the fourth pillar of democracy and it is intrinsic to truth, knowledge and progress," he observed. Recalling the legacy of the late RG Baruah, founder of The Assam Tribune group, Acharya described him as "a multifaceted visionary who enriched Assam's intellectual, social and cultural life in an unprecedented manner."

The Assam Tribune, he added, stands out for credible journalism and contribution to society as "a mirror of public consciousness and a pillar of democracy."

Sonowal, in his address, paid tribute to RG Baruah, saying that the younger generation should know more about the extraordinary per- sonality who pioneered so many fronts.

"RG Baruah gave a new dynamism to every sphere he was active in be it media, sports, culture, entrepreneurship, etc. His vision to uplift the Assamese society and the manner in which he went about to accomplish that as torchbearer speaks volumes about his personality, ance," he added.

Terming RG Baruah as a man ahead of his times, Sonowal said that the legendary figure always stood for social progress and positive transformation. "His vision, mission and pioneering accomplishments put Assam on the global platform...today it has been a beautiful event that sends out a beaconing message of RG's legacy," he said.

Earlier, Babita Rajkhowa, Managing Director of The Assam Tribune group, gave the welcome address, high- per's journey through the decades. "A newspaper is not just a record of events but a public mirror that reflects society," she said.

The Assam Tribune Fellowships were also given to three recipients on the occasion. They were Bornil Akash Changmai (Sports), Dhritimoni Mahanta (Cultural Studies), and Sanim Tisu (Media).

At the end, Arghadeep Baruah and his troupe enthralled the audience with the rendition of several evergreen numbers of Zubeen Garg as a tribute to the legend.









By

Staff Reporter