Assam Transport Minister leads statewide road safety awareness bike rally

Guwahati, Nov 20: To promote awareness on road safety, Assam Transport Minister Parimal Suklabaidya took part in a statewide awareness bike rally on Monday.

According to sources, the transport minister flagged off the ‘Path Suraksha Jan Andolan’ as part of the road safety and awareness initiative and led the bike rally from Guwahati to Goalpara.

Suklabaidya said, “We initiated this road safety awareness rally, which is a step towards promoting evidence-based actions to prevent and eventually stop further road traffic deaths and injuries.”

“I will be travelling across all the constituencies of Assam to promote road safety awareness. And I will also carry and promote the message of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma about reducing the accident rate of the state by adopting proper road safety measures,” he added.

Notably, the initiative was flagged off on World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims.

Sharing some glimpses from Day 2 of Path Suraksha Jan Andolan Bike Rally in Guwahati.

I am riding till Goalapara today in line with our motive of reiterating the message of HCM Dr.@himantabiswa dangoriya about raising awareness on road safety. pic.twitter.com/ADowT0jv3Q — Parimal Suklabaidya (@ParimalSuklaba1) November 20, 2023



