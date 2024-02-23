Assam: Transport Commissioner cracks down on tax evasion and overspeeding in Dhubri

Dhubri, Feb 23: In a bid to curb tax evasion and overspeeding on the roadways, the newly appointed Commissioner of Transport, Ankur Jain, has launched a rigorous enforcement drive across Dhubri district.

The drive, which started on February 21, 2024, has resulted in the collection of Rs 2.70 lakhs in fines by the District Transport Officer (DTO) of Dhubri alone in just two days.

According to the Transport Department, many vehicle owners and transporters have failed to pay their commercial vehicle taxes, despite repeated reminders and appeals. These taxes are a vital source of revenue for the government and help maintain road infrastructure and public safety.

Moreover, the department has also found that a large number of public transport vehicles plying on the roads do not have the necessary documents, such as fitness certificates and insurance papers. These documents are mandatory for ensuring the roadworthiness and liability of the vehicles in case of any mishap.

The department has also expressed concern over the rampant overspeeding of public transport vehicles, especially buses and trucks, on the highways and city roads. Overspeeding has been linked to a rise in road accidents and fatalities in Assam in recent times.

To address these issues, the Commissioner of Transport has ordered strict action against the tax defaulters and the overspeeding vehicles. The department has deployed teams of inspectors and officials at various locations in Dhubri to conduct thorough checks and impose fines on the violators.