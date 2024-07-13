Assam: Trans community extends helping hand to flood-affected people in Sivasagar

Guwahati, July 13: Amidst the devastating floods, members of a transgender community, often marginalised and neglected in society, extended their helping hand to 40 flood-affected families residing at a temporary relief camp in Assam’s Sivasagar district.

According to reports, the trans members visited a temporary relief camp at Rajmai Tea Estate’s LP School to distribute essential items, including clothes, rice, pulses, mustard oil, sugar, potatoes, biscuits, and baby food, to the flood-affected families.

A senior member of the community, Meena Kinnar, was quoted as saying, “Four of our members, Rinki, Sania, Madhavi, and I, have come from Sivasagar to provide a little help to the flood-affected families. We wanted to contribute more, but this is all we could afford. We apologise for not being able to contribute more in this time of crisis.”