86 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Assam

Assam: Trans community extends helping hand to flood-affected people in Sivasagar

By The Assam Tribune
Assam: Trans community extends helping hand to flood-affected people in Sivasagar
X

File Image | AT Photo

Guwahati, July 13: Amidst the devastating floods, members of a transgender community, often marginalised and neglected in society, extended their helping hand to 40 flood-affected families residing at a temporary relief camp in Assam’s Sivasagar district.

According to reports, the trans members visited a temporary relief camp at Rajmai Tea Estate’s LP School to distribute essential items, including clothes, rice, pulses, mustard oil, sugar, potatoes, biscuits, and baby food, to the flood-affected families.

A senior member of the community, Meena Kinnar, was quoted as saying, “Four of our members, Rinki, Sania, Madhavi, and I, have come from Sivasagar to provide a little help to the flood-affected families. We wanted to contribute more, but this is all we could afford. We apologise for not being able to contribute more in this time of crisis.”

The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
sidekick