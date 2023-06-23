85 years of service to the nation
Assam

Assam: Train runs over a man in Hailakandi district

Assam: Train runs over a man in Hailakandi district
Representational image

Hailakandi, Jun 23: A 35-year-old man, identified as Sajal Chanda, came under Bairabi-Silchar in inter-state (Assam-Mizoram) passenger train on Friday morning at Monacherra railway station of Hailakandi district.

According to locals the Sajal was waiting for the train at Monacherra station at around 7 am to go to Silchar.

While waiting for the train, the man unfortunately fell down when he tried to enter inside the train and came under the running train.

Railway police later took his body to Hailakandi's SK Roy Civil Hospital for post mortem.

The deceased was a staff of Monacherra Health Centre.

