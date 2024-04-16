86 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Assam

Assam: Tragic road accident claims four lives in Dhubri

By Correspondent
Assam: Tragic road accident claims four lives in Dhubri
X

AT Photo

Dhubri, April 16: A devastating road accident occurred on National Highway 17 in the Gauripur area of Dhubri District, resulting in the tragic loss of four lives in the early hours of Tuesday.

According to the Gauripur police, a four-wheeler en route to Dhubri from Bongaigaon lost control and collided with a large tree. The impact was so severe that all four occupants of the vehicle were killed on the spot.

Among the deceased were three young men, identified by authorities as Sahil Ahmed, the driver, Shahid Khandkar, and Noor Amin, all residents of Dhubri town. The fourth victim, a young woman, is yet to be identified.

Emergency services arrived promptly at the scene, but the intensity of the crash left no chance for survival. The bodies were recovered and sent to Dhubri Medical College Hospital.

Correspondent


Recommended Stories
Next Story
Similar Posts
X