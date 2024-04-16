Assam: Tragic road accident claims four lives in Dhubri

Dhubri, April 16: A devastating road accident occurred on National Highway 17 in the Gauripur area of Dhubri District, resulting in the tragic loss of four lives in the early hours of Tuesday.

According to the Gauripur police, a four-wheeler en route to Dhubri from Bongaigaon lost control and collided with a large tree. The impact was so severe that all four occupants of the vehicle were killed on the spot.

Among the deceased were three young men, identified by authorities as Sahil Ahmed, the driver, Shahid Khandkar, and Noor Amin, all residents of Dhubri town. The fourth victim, a young woman, is yet to be identified.

Emergency services arrived promptly at the scene, but the intensity of the crash left no chance for survival. The bodies were recovered and sent to Dhubri Medical College Hospital.