Assam: Tragic drowning incident claims two lives in Kokrajhar

Kokrajhar, may 31: In a heartbreaking incident, a seven-year-old boy and his 45-year-old father, Rajaram Narzary, lost their lives in a village pond in Chesapani village under Kokrajhar police station this afternoon.

The father-son duo was fishing when the young boy accidentally slipped into the water.



In a desperate attempt to save his son, Rajaram also entered the pond, but tragically, both drowned.

The bodies were later recovered by villagers.

