Assam: Tragic death of retd SI sparks outrage over neglected sewer system

Pathsala, Sept 26: A 74-year-old man lost his life after falling into an uncovered sewer at Pathsala town in Barpeta district of Assam.

The deceased has been identified as Aswani Kr Thakuria, a retired police sub-inspector. The incident occurred on Monday afternoon.

Thakuria sustained severe injuries from the fall and was swiftly transported to Pathsala Hospital. However, due to the gravity of his condition, he was referred to Barpeta Medical College.

Tragically, he succumbed to his injuries while en route to the hospital.

Eyewitnesses at the scene reported that Thakuria was walking along Pathsala College Road when the unfortunate incident occurred. He fell into the open sewer and, unable to extricate himself, tragically drowned.

This distressing event has triggered widespread anger among the local community, who hold the Pathshala municipality responsible for their failure to maintain the sewer system adequately and for ignoring repeated complaints about its deteriorating condition.

A protest was staged on Pathsala College Road on Monday evening, with participants demanding accountability from municipal authorities for this tragic incident.

Local police are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding this unfortunate incident.