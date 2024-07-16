Assam: Traffic restrictions eased in Kaziranga National Highway

Guwahati, Jul 16: With flood conditions improving across Assam, travel restrictions through the Kaziranga section of the national highway have been relaxed.

Light motor vehicles and buses are allowed to move in the area.



Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma made the announcement via the microblogging site ‘X’ on Tuesday.



Assam CM wrote, "In view of the improvement in the overall flood situation, from today, light motor vehicles and buses will be allowed to move through the Kaziranga section of the national highway normally, subject to speed restrictions. However, trucks will be allowed to move only in a convoy.”



Earlier, on July 1, the Office of the Superintendent of Police Golaghat, Assam, issued a traffic advisory in view of the flood in Kaziranga National Park to ensure the safety and security of wildlife.





In view of the improvement in the overall flood situation, from today, light motor vehicles and buses will be allowed to move through the Kaziranga section of the national highway normally, subject to speed restrictions. However, trucks will be allowed to move only in a convoy.… — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 16, 2024



