Assam: Traffic advisory issued due to rising water levels in Kaziranga

Guwahati, Jul 1: With the continuous downpour across several districts of Assam, the Office of the Superintendent of Police Golaghat, Assam, has issued a traffic advisory in view of the flood in Kaziranga National Park to ensure the safety and security of wildlife.

The following traffic rules have been made as of July 1, 2024:

1. No Commercial Vehicle shall be allowed to move through Kaziranga National Park.

2. Only Private Vehicles shall be allowed to move at the regulated speed during the daytime.

3. Only local private vehicles will be allowed to cross KNP during night hours.

4. Commercial Vehicles shall be diverted at (a) Numaligarh Tiniali, (b) Bagori border and (c) Bokakhat Town.

5. OsC of Numaligarh Rural PS and Kamargaon PS shall be in charge of Numaligarh Tiniali. They will divert all Commercial Vehicles towards Karbi Anglong.

6. Commercial Trucks going only till Bokakhat Town shall be allowed to move from Numaligarh Tiniali.

7. OC, Bokakhat PS shall stop all Commercial Vehicles at Bokakhat, going towards Kohora.

8. IC, Kohora OP shall stop all Commercial vehicles from Bagori side.

Furthermore, due to the rising water levels of the Brahmaputra and Dhansiri Rivers, the Office of the Field Director of Kaziranga National Park imposed a special ban on the movement of heavy and private vehicles (except local vehicles) on National Highway 715 from July 1 to facilitate the movement of wild animals.







































