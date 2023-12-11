Assam: Tractor driver wins Range Rover in Howly Raas Mahotsav

Bajali, Dec 11: A tractor driver won a Rs. 76 lakh Range Rover car from a lottery ticket he bought at Rs. 100 in Howly Raas Mahotsav in Assam’s Barpeta district on Sunday.

According to sources, the tractor driver, Inzamul Haque, from Kaljar bought the lottery ticket from Howly Raas Mahotsav for Rs. 100.

While speaking to the media about winning the lottery, Inzamul said, “I waited for at least 5 hours to buy two tickets in Howly Raas Mahotsav. Yesterday night, one of the friends informed me that I won and sent a photo of the results. After hearing the news, I could not sleep the entire night.”

It may be mentioned that the Howly Raas Mahotsav committee organised a lottery whose first prize was a Range Rover, followed by a Toyota Fortuner, a Scorpio, a Skoda Kuchak and a Nexon.