Assam: Tractor and band saw mill seized at Dhubri

By The Assam Tribune
Dhubri, 30 Oct: A team of forest officials led by Gauripur Forest Beat Officer, conducted a raid operation at various locations in Gauripur jurisdiction under Dhubri district on Sunday morning and seized one tractor and one illegal band saw mill.

It was informed that the tractor was seized by the forest team while it was illegally mining earth in the Alamganj Ambari area under the Dhubri forest department, for illegally mining and smuggling earth at construction sites.

Later, an illegal timber band saw mill along with objectionable materials and valuable timbers woods was seized in Athani Naisardap area under Gauripur police station.

Shabaz Sultan, Gauripur Forest Beat Office, has also informed that the owner and the workers of the mill fled as soon as the team of saw mill entered.

