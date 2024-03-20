Assam: Top ISIS leaders arrested in Dhubri

Dhubri, Mar 20: In a significant breakthrough in the fight against terrorism, authorities have apprehended two high-ranking ISIS leaders in the Dharmasala area of Dhubri. The individuals, identified as Harish Farooqui alias Harish Ajmal Farooqui and Anurag Singh alias Rehan, were captured by a Special Task Force (STF) team.

Harish Farooqui, reportedly the head of the ISIS India unit, and his accomplice Anurag Singh were taken into custody following a coordinated operation by law enforcement agencies.

According to sources, numerous pending cases link both Harish Farooqui and Anurag Singh to various terrorist activities. Harish, whose residence is in Dehradun, and Anurag, hailing from Panipat, are believed to have been involved in orchestrating and facilitating acts of terror across the country.

Of particular interest is the revelation that Anurag Singh's wife is reportedly from Bangladesh, raising concerns about potential cross-border connections and collaboration. This detail highlights the transnational nature of terrorist networks and the need for international cooperation in combating terrorism.

Following their apprehension, both individuals have been transferred to the custody of the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) for further interrogation and legal proceedings. The arrests mark a significant victory for counter-terrorism efforts and serve as a warning to those who seek to undermine peace and stability through extremist ideologies.