Assam top cop assures thorough probe into ULFA-I bomb threat, Opposition slams govt

Dibrugarh, August 18: The Special Director General of Police (SDGP) of Assam, Harmeet Singh, has assured the public that security forces are leaving no stone unturned in their efforts to solve the recent bomb threat case.

“Our top priority is the safety and security of the people,” said Singh said, following a high-level meeting of top Assam police officials in Dibrugarh on Sunday.

SDGP Singh further highlighted the need for innovative strategies to apprehend those responsible for the bomb threat.

The meeting in Dibrugarh, which followed a similar meeting in Sivasagar on Saturday, was attended by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Partha Sarathi Mahanta and other top officials from the Assam police force.

“Today, the officers in charge of several districts of Upper Assam, including Dhemaji and North Lakhimpur, attended the meeting. We have briefed them on the ongoing investigation and the steps taken so far. We have also brainstormed ideas to apprehend the offenders,”

Singh also added that investigations are ongoing to determine whether the incident was an intelligence failure. “We can only find out after the investigation,” he noted.

“We have formed Special Investigation Teams (SITs) under the supervision of Superintendents of Police (SPs) in districts where the bomb-like objects were recovered. In Guwahati, the team will be supervised by the Commissioner of Police,” Singh informed the press.

Meanwhile, the Opposition has intensified its criticism of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government and the Home Department in light of the bomb threat.

On Saturday, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) chief Bhupen Kumar Borah took a sharp dig at the police and the Home Department, claiming that the bomb threat issued by the proscribed United Liberation Front of Assam-Independent (ULFA-I) had exposed significant weaknesses within the state’s security apparatus.

“The ULFA-I issued a warning about planting bombs in various locations, and when they didn’t explode due to technical glitches, the group even released a statement detailing where the bombs were placed. If everything is to be done by the banned group, then what is the role of the Assam Police and Home Department?” Borah questioned.