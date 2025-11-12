Assam to translate Zikir, Jari into seven tribal languages to preserve heritage

Guwahati, Nov 12: In a bid to promote cultural harmony and preserve Assam’s rich linguistic diversity, the state government is set to translate Assam's spiritual traditions, Zikir and Jari into seven major tribal languages, namely Karbi, Dimasa, Deuri, Bodo, Mising, Tiwa and Rabha.

The five-day translation workshop, organised by the Anundoram Borooah Institute of Language, Art and Culture (ABILAC), will commence on November 13.

The initiative follows the recommendations of the Justice (Retd) Biplab Sarma Committee and forms part of the state’s broader effort to strengthen research in local languages and arts.

“As per direction of Assam government the translation of Zikir and Jari into regional languages of the state will be undertaken. Gauhati University’s Professor and Head of the Arabic Department, Dr. Abu Bakkar Siddique, along with representatives from the Mising, Tiwa, Rabha, and Deuri Sahitya Sabhas, will participate in the workshop,” said a member of the organising team.

The member further added that the translation work is expected to be completed by February, after which it will be submitted to the Higher Education Department by March.

Commending the initiative, Panchayat and Rural Development Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass in a microblogging website wrote, “Language carries the soul of a culture - and when one tradition reaches out to another through translation, something magical happens. The Assam Govt’s initiative to translate Assamese Zikir and Jari into Karbi, Dimasa, Deuri, Bodo, Mising, Tiwa & Rabha languages isn’t just about preserving literature - it’s about weaving harmony through words, rhythms, and emotions that connect us all.”

Originally scheduled from September 25 to 27, 2025, at ABILAC, the workshop was postponed following the untimely demise of Assam’s cultural icon Zubeen Garg.

Zikir and Jari are traditional Assamese poetic and musical forms with deep cultural and spiritual significance.

Zikirs often express religious or philosophical reflections, many attributed to the 17th-century Sufi saint Azan Pir (Shah Miran), while Zaris are elegiac compositions inspired by the tragic tale of Karbala.





