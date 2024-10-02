Assam to table report on APSC cash-for-job scam in next Assembly session

Guwahati, Oct 2: The state cabinet on Tuesday decided to make public the Justice (retired) BK Sharma Committee report on irregularities in Assam Public Service Commission (APSC).

Government spokesman and Minister Jayanta Mallabarua said the report will be tabled in the State Assembly in the next session.

The approval was given to inform the people of Assam on the extent of corruption and malpractices that were prevalent in APSC during the previous dispensation.

Earlier in the day, the Court of Special Judges in Guwahati had granted bail to 10 gazetted officers who were not named in the final charge sheet submitted by the Special Investigation Team (SIT).

The officers were released on bail after submitting a surety of Rs. 30,000 and are required to reappear in court on November 8.

The Cabinet also gave its nod to APDCL for procuring 200 MW of power from the Kalai II hydroelectric project to meet the growing demand for electricity. Power will be procured from the Arunachal project at Rs. 5.46 per unit.



The Cabinet also approved Rs. 121.36 crore for a water supply project in Jagiroad. It also approved Rs. 345 crore for providing scooters to girls who secured 60 per cent and above in HS examinations and boys who secured 75 per cent and above.

-By Staff Reporter