Rs 40 cr on book allowance for govt staff, state declares 2025 ‘Year of books’

Guwahati, August 8: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday announced that the state government will provide a one-time book allowance of Rs 1,000 to each government employee in November, entailing an expenditure of around Rs 40 crore.

Addressing the media after a cabinet meeting, Sarma said the initiative is part of the state’s decision to celebrate 2025 as the ‘Year of Books’. “In the November salary of all government employees, an additional grant of Rs 1,000 will be given exclusively for book purchases. With nearly four lakh employees, this will require around Rs 40 crore,” he said.

The cabinet also approved a one-time financial grant of Rs 25,000 each to 1,000 young writers, particularly those contributing to creative, scientific, and academic writing. Sarma added that all official gifts at government functions will henceforth be in the form of books to promote a culture of knowledge and intellectual enrichment.

Other decisions under the ‘Year of Books’ include publishing a book on music legend Bhupen Hazarika for distribution to eminent personalities and institutions, and providing financial assistance for organising book fairs approved by the Assam Prakashan Parishad - Rs 5 lakh for district headquarters and Rs 2.5 lakh for co-district headquarters.

The cabinet also approved amendments to increase the upper age limit for promotion of Anganwadi Helpers to Anganwadi Workers from 45 to 50 years, enhancing their service opportunities. Additionally, monthly ration allowances for the Assam Forest Protection Force and frontline staff of the Wildlife Wing will be raised from Rs 2,000 to Rs 2,500.

In administrative restructuring, the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) will be reorganised into 23 blocks, with a new Gobardhana Development Block to be created. The state will bear the one-time infrastructural cost, while non-gazetted posts will be managed by the BTC.

For economic growth, the cabinet cleared four major private investment proposals worth Rs 1,843 crore, expected to generate 850 jobs. These include Valley Strong Cements (Rs 480 crore), Star Cement (Rs 650 crore), Maxim Infrastructure and Real Estate (Rs 130 crore), and Varun Beverages (Rs 583 crore).

The cabinet also approved a revised estimate of Rs 178.129 crore for the construction of six district science centres cum planetariums in Majuli, Diphu, Kaliabar, Silchar, Amingaon, and Bongaigaon.

- PTI