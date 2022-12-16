Assam to set up 'Directorate of Prosecution', create new cadre for public prosecutors

Jorhat (Assam), Dec 16: The Assam government on Thursday decided to set up a 'Directorate of Prosecution' and create a separate cadre for public prosecutors, making them its employees.

Addressing a press conference after chairing a cabinet meeting here, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said his government has lost many cases in the lower courts, and there has been no analysis of those as well as review of the public prosecutors' performances.

"Because of the absence of such a directorate, we could not review the outcome of cases," he said.

Besides, a new government cadre will be created for public prosecutors and additional public prosecutors like many other public service wings of the state, he said.

"This will make them government employees. They will get a salary, promotion and be transferred like any other government staff," Sarma said.

To bring in these changes, the cabinet approved an amendment of the Code of Criminal Procedure, and it will be tabled in the upcoming assembly session, beginning December 20.

Sarma also said the Assam government has given its consent to the Centre to start the delimitation work of constituencies in the state.

The cabinet discussed and approved 30 different bills, mostly related to ease-of-doing-business, which will be tabled in the Winter Session, he said.

A sum of Rs 923 crore was also sanctioned for construction of a nearly 8-km long four-lane flyover, connecting Guwahati Railway Station and Noonmati near the IOC refinery.