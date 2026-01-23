Assam to set up Centre of Excellence with World Economic Forum: CM Sarma

Guwahati, Jan 23: Assam is poised to deepen its global economic engagement with the proposed establishment of a Centre of Excellence in collaboration with the World Economic Forum (WEF).

Sharing details of his interactions on the sidelines of the WEF Annual Meeting in Davos, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said the decision was taken during discussions with the WEF leadership team.

The proposed Centre of Excellence will focus on a theme of national and state relevance, aligning Assam’s development priorities with global best practices and emerging economic trends.

“We have decided to set up a Centre of Excellence in Assam in collaboration with the World Economic Forum on a theme of national and state relevance. This initiative will help the state benefit from global knowledge networks and policy expertise,” the Chief Minister said.

Sarma also underlined that Assam is building a long-term partnership with the WEF, which will allow the state to leverage major WEF platforms, including its annual summits in Davos and other international forums.

According to him, sustained engagement with the WEF will enhance Assam’s visibility among global investors, policymakers and thought leaders.

During his Davos interactions, the Chief Minister reiterated that Assam, despite being a relatively small state, follows a focused and inclusive investment approach.

He said the state treats every investor as a “VIP investor” and ensures personalised attention to each proposal, irrespective of its size.

Highlighting the Northeast’s growing economic significance, Sarma noted that the region is witnessing rapid infrastructure expansion, reflected in rising cement consumption and increased industrial activity.

He also pointed to Assam’s untapped potential in sectors such as hydrocarbons, renewable energy, tourism and agri-based industries.

The Chief Minister said the Centre of Excellence, along with Assam’s engagement at global platforms like the WEF, would help the state frame forward-looking policies, attract quality investments and integrate more closely with global value chains.

Sarma added that Assam’s presence at Davos is not merely symbolic but aimed at forging concrete partnerships that translate into employment generation, infrastructure growth and long-term economic resilience for the state.









