Assam to roll out tea workers’ land rights bill by October, says Rupesh Gowala

Jorhat, July 10: Tea garden workers in Assam are set to gain long-awaited land rights as the state government prepares to implement a new law by October or November this year.

Labor Welfare and Tea Tribes & Adivasi Welfare Minister Rupesh Gowala announced the development during a review meeting held at the Jorhat Circuit House on Wednesday night.

“For over 200 years, tea garden workers have lived on these lands without any legal rights. Now, we’re committed to changing that. The new bill will ensure that tea workers residing on estate lands get their rightful land deeds,” Minister Gowala said, adding that tea workers living on government or ceiling lands can apply for pattas under the Basundhara scheme.

During the meeting, which focused on labour welfare, tea tribes, indigenous communities, and prison department matters, the Minister highlighted the importance of implementing existing schemes and laws effectively.

“Schemes and initiatives have been announced for tea tribes, but proper implementation is key. Our review in Jorhat, Sivasagar, and Charaideo helped us identify gaps and find solutions,” he said.

Highlighting workers’ economic concerns, the minister gave a positive signal on the long-standing demand for higher wages. He said that Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced a daily wage of Rs 250 for tea garden workers under the Assam government, which will be implemented soon after final discussions.

Addressing pressing health issues in tea estates, the minister expressed serious concern over the rapid increase of tuberculosis cases in the region, revealing that Jorhat district alone has recorded nearly 300 cases.

“I have directed all tea garden managements to appoint doctors, pharmacists, and other medical staff in their hospitals within a month. If they fail, strict action will be taken as per the law,” Gowala warned.

He also assured that steps will be taken to strengthen medical manpower and mobile crèche facilities in tea gardens, although some measures may take more time to roll out.

The minister also highlighted growing social problems like child marriage and illicit liquor consumption in tea garden areas.

“I have asked the district administration to take stringent measures to tackle child marriage and alcohol abuse. Everyone must come forward to address these social evils. We need to be strict not just in tea gardens but everywhere,” he urged.

Besides welfare measures for tea tribes, the minister reviewed the progress of the Freedom Movement Park being developed inside the historic Jorhat Central Jail and instructed officials to speed up the work. He reassured that special provisions announced by the Chief Minister for the tea tribes will be implemented soon.

The meeting was attended by Kaziranga MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, Jorhat MLA Hitendra Nath Goswami, Mariani MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi, the Jorhat district commissioner, senior police officials, labor commissioners, and other senior officials of the labor department.

Minister Gowala concluded, “Our government is dedicated to ensuring tea tribes get the rights and facilities they deserve. From land rights to better health services and minimum wages, these steps will secure a better future for tea garden communities.”