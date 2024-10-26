Assam to recruit 20,000 teacher educators for English & media literacy training

Guwahati, Oct 26: Assam Education Minister Dr. Ranoj Pegu recently announced the state government's plan to recruit around 20,000 'Teacher Educators' for an intensive teachers' training program, focusing on English and Media and Information Literacy. The recruitment aims to enhance the quality of teacher training in the state, fostering a stronger foundation in these critical areas.

Dr. Pegu made this announcement during his inaugural addess at the 18th International and 54th Annual Conference of the English Language Teachers' Association of India (ELTAI), hosted by Royal Global University (RGU) here.

The prestigious event, which runs from October 23 to 26, 2024, is a joint initiative by the Department of English, Royal School of Languages, RGU, and the Department of English, Sonapur College.

During his speech, Dr. Pegu paid tributes to Late Padma Shri award winner Natrajan, the founder of ELTAI, high-lighting English as the world's lingua franca. He emphasised the importance of neuroscience in language learning, advocating for a global embrace of multilingualism and digitisation in the 21st century. He further stated that English serves as a tool to transcend boundaries of regional languages, caste, creed, and nationality, creating a truly globalised society.

The Minister underscored the significance of studying the origins and evolution of languages, including the field of etymology, to achieve 'Brahma' or true knowledge of the subject. He encouraged members of ELTAI to document their experiences in English teaching and to contribute to research that can address challenges in the learning process. Dr. Pegu invited suggestions from ELTAI members on curriculum design and methodology, ensuring that outcomes from the conference would be considered for integration into Assam's educational framework.

By

Staff Reporter