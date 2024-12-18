Assam to receive 174 MW as Bhutan syncs 2 units of Punatsangchhu II HEP

Guwahati, Dec 18: The Royal Government of Bhutan on Tuesday announced the synchronisation of Units 1 and 2 (170 MW each) of the India-funded 1,020 MW Punatsangchhu II HEP with the Indian power grid. A ceremony was held at the project site to mark the occasion, which was attended by Bhutan's Minister of Energy & Natural Resources, Lyonpo Gem Tshering, and the project team.

Assam is likely to get around 174 MW of power from the project once it is fully operational.

Both the neighbouring countries are working towards the commissioning of all six units of the Punatsangchhu II HEP next year. Synchronisation of Units 1 and 2 will enable the transmission of electricity generated by these units to India and marks an important milestone in the development of the project.

Once completed, the project will increase Bhutan's installed power generation capacity to around 3,465 MW and contribute in a significant way towards Bhutan's economic growth and development. Bhutan exports around 70 percent of the hydroelectric power to India.

"This synchronisation is a significant milestone and is a reflection of the strong cooperation and shared vision between our two nations, further strengthening our ties and contributing to Bhutan's energy security and development," Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Togbay said.

The project is located on the right bank of the Punatsangchhu River along the Wangdue Tsirang Highway.

The bilateral agreement to execute the Punatsangchhu II HEP was signed between India and Bhutan in April 2010 at the approved cost of Rs. 3,777.8 crore with funding by the Government of India as a 30 percent grant and 70 percent loan. India in 2016 revised the cost of the project to Rs 7,290.62 crore.

India and Bhutan enjoy longstanding cooperation in the hydropower sector. Both governments have partnered in the development of four major hydroelectric projects in Bhutan totalling 2,136 MW, including the 336 MW Chukha HEP, 60 MW Kurichhu HEP, 1,020 MW Tala HEP, and 720 MW Mangdechhu HEP.

Assam has been allocated an aggregate capacity of 500 MW from three projects: Punatsangchhu-I, Punatsangchhu II, and Mangdechu.

Currently, the state is getting around 205 MW of power from Bhutan.

Meanwhile, on a four-day visit to Bhutan, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday proposed additional trading routes along the international border to bolster the partnership between Assam and the Himalayan kingdom.

Sarma also participated in the 117th National Day celebration of Bhutan in Thimphu on Tuesday with his wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sarma.

The National Day marks the coronation of Bhutan's first King, His Majesty Ugyen Wangchuk, in 1907, and is also an occasion to honour the sacrifices of Bhutan's forefathers. Later, Sarma attended a lunch hosted by Bhutanese Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Togbay at his residence. "We talked about bolstering trading ties. Since we have seven trading routes between Assam and Bhutan, our government assures full cooperation for strengthening the trade infrastructure at the border and also formalising additional trading routes," said Sarma, who also put forward the state government's stand on strengthening the Gelephu-Kokrajhar road under the Asom Mala Project.

The Chief Minister also called on Bhutan King His Majesty Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck. The meeting lasted for an hour.

"It was a privilege to receive His Majesty's guidance on further strengthening the unique and enduring partnership between India and Bhutan with special emphasis on Assam. His Majesty's vision for the development of Bhutan and its people, boosting regional economy, and deepening India-Bhutan partnership is inspiring," Sarma posted on X.

Expressing gratitude to the Assam Chief Minister for choosing Bhutan for launching the Advantage Assam 2.0 roadshow, Tobgay said, "Advantage Assam 2.0 is not just an opportunity for Assam, but as Assam grows, so do Bhutan and the region. This growth will also be beneficial for our Gelephu Mindfulness City that offers immense potential for collaboration and shared prosperity."





By-

Rituraj Borthakur