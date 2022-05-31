Assam to provide Rs 50-cr package for relief, restoration work in flood-ravaged Dima Hasao

Guwahati, May 31: The Assam government has announced a Rs 50-crore financial package to provide relief to people affected by flood and landslides in Dima Hasao district and restore various infrastructure damaged by the natural calamities, an official statement said on Tuesday.

As part of the financial aid, Rs 30 crore will be provided for immediate reconstruction of critical roads, it said.

The state government will also provide Rs two lakh each to 590 families to help them reconstruct their damaged houses as a total of Rs 11.80 crore will be allocated for this purpose.

Of the financial package, Rs 23 crore will be made available from the State Disaster Response Fund and Rs 27 crore from the State-Owned Priority Development kitty.

The decision on the restoration package was taken in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday night.

The chief minister also stressed on immediate steps for restoration of the critical sectors, the release said.

The district suffered severe damage to roads and railway networks due to landslides and flood in the second week of May with authorities pointing out that it will take a few months to restore communication links.

Meanwhile, the flood situation in the state has improved considerably with most rivers flowing below the danger mark.

At present, over 2.90 lakh people in six districts remain affected by the deluge, while the death toll stood at 36.