Assam to participate in National Games after 17-year hiatus

Guwahati, Dec 20: Assam is set to return to the National Games after a gap of 17 years, as the state gears up to participate in the 38th National Games to be held in Uttarakhand in 2025.

This achievement comes as a result of the relentless hard work and dedication displayed by the players, staff and coaches of the 2023-24 Santosh Trophy team. In the last season of the national football championship, Assam reached the quarterfinals and eventually lost to Manipur. This has helped the team to get the qualification for the National Games.

“This is a much-desired achievement for us. This is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our players, staff and coaches. We are hopeful that the team will bring glory back home in the National Games,” Assam Football Association (AFA) general secretary Sangrang Brahma told The Assam Tribune.

The Santosh Trophy 2023-24 camp and training sessions were held in Kokrajhar, under the sponsorship of the Government of Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR). Assam delivered a stellar performance in the tournament, maintaining a clean sheet victory.

Adding to the excitement, Subam Rabha, coach of the Assam team, expressed his emotions, saying, “I’m happy and excited at the moment. This is one of the best moments for our state.” Subam’s role was instrumental in Assam’s brilliant performance during the tournament. “I hope our team will continue to excel, not just participate in the National Games but aim for the gold medal. We need to dream big and work hard to achieve it. I’m immensely grateful for all the love and support from the people of Assam,” he added.

As Assam prepares for the National Games, the state’s football fraternity is brimming with optimism and pride. The remarkable performance in the Santosh Trophy has reignited hopes of bringing sporting glory to the state, setting the stage for an exciting 2025.

Assam won the gold medal in football in the National Games in 2007 when Guwahati hosted the Games.