Assam to offer free education for 90% of students in state institutions: Ranoj Pegu

Dibrugarh, August 7: Education Minister Ranoj Pegu announced on Wednesday that over 90% of students in Assam will receive free education in government colleges and universities.

“The amount students pay at state universities is still less than what they would at private institutions,” Minister Pegu stated during an interaction at Dibrugarh University, where he discussed the Rs. 100 crore allocated by the state government for infrastructural development.

Minister Pegu added that concerns about fee hikes are now the responsibility of the government, not the students.

"Since the government is covering the costs for more than 90% of students, it is our duty to address any fee increases," Pegu explained.

His reaction comes in response to criticism the government has faced over recent fee hikes for higher education in government institutions.

The increase added approximately Rs. 3,000 to the previous fee of Rs. 4,060, raising the total to Rs. 7,060. This substantial rise has been met with protests from student communities and the Opposition alike.

Pegu also reiterated that around Rs. 68 crore has been released to government colleges and universities as the first instalment to support free education for underprivileged students.

Earlier in July, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had announced that nearly 95,000 students from underprivileged backgrounds would receive free admission from Class 11 through to post-graduation across government institutions in the state.



