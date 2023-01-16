Assam to mark Silpi Divas at Assam Agriculture University on January 17

Dibrugarh, Jan 16: The Assam government has announced awards, special pension and one time financial grants to artists and to the indigent families of artists for their outstanding contribution to the society in the field of art and culture.

Cultural Affairs Minister Bimal Borah, while speaking to media said that the award, pension and financial grants will be given away to the identified beneficiaries on January 17 at Assam Agricultural University (AAU), Jorhat on the occasion of Silpi Divas. The Silpi Divas will be marked centrally within the precincts of the University to mark the death anniversary of cultural icon, poet and playwright Rupkonwar Jyoti Prasad Agarwala, he said.

The Silpi Awards 2023 will be presented to distinguished artistes Rajen Gohain and Pokhila Lekthepi. Popular actor Pranjal Saikia will be given away Natasurjyo Phani Sarma Award 2022 while actor Arun Nath will receive the Dr Bhabendra Nath Saikia Award 2022. Film Director Samarendra Narayan Dev will be bestowed with the Biju Phukan Award 2022. Eminent writer Mileswar Pator will be given away the Bhimbor Deuri Award 2022, the Minister stated.

The Minister also announced the selected names of some 50 recipients for the award of Silpi Pension and the selected names of some 152 recipients including five from the Divyang category for Barxik Silpi Sanman 2022-23 (one time financial grant) and one time special family pension to sixteen families of deceased artists. Minister Bimal Borah has asked all the selected recipients to attend the Silpi Divas event at Assam Agricultural University, Jorhat.

The Silpi Divas at Assam Agricultural University will be organised centrally by the Cultural Affairs Department. The Silpi Divas is observed across Assam to mark the death anniversary of Jyoti Prasad Agarwala on January 17. Jyoti Prasad Agarwala, Assam’s first filmmaker is called ‘Rupkonwar’ of the state for his immense contribution to the state in the field of Art and Culture, as he was also a notable poet, playwright, lyricist among others.