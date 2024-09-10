Assam to introduce SSSA, a NAAC-inspired body to grade schools: Ranoj Pegu

Guwahati, Sept. 10: In a bid to improve the quality of education in state, the government has announced plans to the creation of a State School Standard Authority (SSSA).

The new body will be responsible for inspecting schools, evaluating their conditions, and grading them based on set criteria.

“We needed a grading system for our schools. All schools will come under SSSA’s framework. When we grade the schools, we will also know in which areas need attention and how we have to intervene,” said Education Minister Ranoj Pegu during a consultative meeting held at the Assam Administrative Staff College in Khanapara on Tuesday.

Pegu also introduced plans for a School Quality Assessment and Accreditation Framework (SQAAF), which will operate under the SSSA, helping the government assess and grade schools across the state.

Drawing inspiration from the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) model, which evaluates higher education institutions, the SQAAF will provide a similar framework for school education, said the Education Minister.

“We are all aware of the NAAC with regard to higher education; all of our colleges have undergone NAAC assessment. Likewise, for school education, there will be a SQAAF. We would like to introduce a framework similar to NAAC. To develop that framework, the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) has organised this meeting,” he added.







Source: X/ A consultative meet for the development of the SQAAF chaired by Education Minister, Ranoj Pegu, in Guwahati





A new school rulebook will soon be developed, based on which the SQAAF will function, further aiding in the standardisation of education in Assam, Minister Pegu informed.

Pegu also addressed questions about the recent merger of the Secondary Education Board of Assam (SEBA) and the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) into the Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB).

He confirmed that the blueprint for this merger is ready and will be made public by September 13. “The blueprint has been prepared and will soon be made public,” Pegu said.