Assam to introduce green energy trading model for solar energy prosumers

Guwahati, Dec 16: The Assam government is contemplating rolling out a green energy trading model which will allow energy prosumers to trade their excess renewable energy generation with neighbouring energy consumers.

The peer-to-peer model is expected to ensure efficient use of surplus solar energy and cost savings for consumers, besides enabling additional income for prosumers. The project is likely to be implemented in the next financial year.

"In this scheme, the roof- top solar (RTS) energy consumers having excess energy in their credit will be able to sell the excess energy directly to other consumers through a digital platform. In this arrangement, such consumers will earn additional income every month by trading their excess credit energy to other consumers. Moreover, the other consumers, who are not able to set up RTS plants due to various constraints, will be able to avail green power at cheaper rate through this mechanism," official sources said.

Once the model is implemented, consumers without their rooftop units can purchase locally generated solar energy at a cheaper rate compared to utility prices.

The solar units purchased by the consumer will be reflected in the electricity bill. The trading rates will be dynamic but will have a ceiling price.

The generation and selling of surplus solar energy will create a steady passive income for prosumers apart from helping them to offset the upfront costs of rooftop solar installation and maintenance by earning revenue from energy sales, they said. According to the proposal, a trading platform will be created for the energy transaction.

Prosumers will be able to give consent to make their excess solar units available for buyers on this platform. After registration, the seller will be able to offer the units for sale from the excess units accumulated due to solar generation. The offered units will be available on the platform for the day of the offer only. The buyers will also have to register on the platform.

The buyer will be able to accept the offer of the seller and make payment through the payment gateway facility provided by the new platform.

On successful completion of the transaction, the utility platform will deduct the units sold from the seller's account and add them to the account of the buyer, to be adjusted in subsequent bills in a similar method as done for net meter consumers.

"If any offer from the seller goes unsold for the day, the same offer will be removed from the platform and the energy will be sold back to the Distribution Licensee as per existing metering provisions of the licensee. The seller will have to make a new offer the next day," the sources said.

Besides the other benefits, localized energy trading will help to balance supply and demand in real-time, reducing strain on the central grid. Also, by directly trading energy within a local network, the system reduces energy loss that typically occurs during long-distance grid transmission.

Over 2.78 lakh consumers in Assam have applied for the PM Surya Ghar Scheme so far. Around 3,000 installations have been completed, and APDCL expects to touch the 20,000 mark by the end of this financial year.

Karnataka's energy distribution company announced the peer-to-peer energy transaction regulations in August last.

By Rituraj Borthakur