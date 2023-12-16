Assam to introduce bill to ban 'Polygamy' in Feb 2024

Guwahati, Dec 16: The Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, announced that at the upcoming session of the Assam Assembly in February 2024, a bill to outlaw polygamy will be introduced.

According to CM Sarma, after consulting with several people and organisations, they have decided to take this step.

While addressing the media, CM Sarma stated that “the bill prohibiting polygamy will be introduced during the Assam assembly session starting on February 4th."

The Chief Minister had previously announced that the initiative would contain specific provisions targeting the cessation of love jihad within the state.