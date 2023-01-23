Assam to initiate strict measures against child marriage across State

Guwahati, Jan 23: Expressing concern over the prevalence of child marriage in Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that strict measures will be implemented across the state to keep a check on the spike in child marriages.

Citing the National Family Health Survey, CM Sarma said that the prevalence of child marriage has surged particularly in districts like Dhubri and South Salmara.

While addressing a press conference after the cabinet meeting, the CM informed that the state has an average of 31 per cent marriages in the “prohibited age”. He also directed the police to conduct a massive crackdown against child marriage across the state.

The CM further highlighted that those men marrying girls in the age group of 14-18, will be tried under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006 and necessary steps will be taken against them under this law.

“A Child Protection Officer will be appointed in every village and it will be the duty of the Gram Panchayat Secretary to file a complaint against any child marriage taking place in their area,” said Sarma.