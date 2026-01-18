Assam to host Santosh Trophy final round from January 21

GUWAHATI, Jan 18: Assam is set to host the Final Round of the 79th National Football Championship for the Santosh Trophy 2025-26, with matches scheduled in Dhakuakhana and Silapathar from January 21 to February 8.

The Final Round will feature 12 teams, divided into two groups of six each. Hosts Assam will take on Tamil Nadu in the opening match, a fixture that has already generated considerable excitement among local football fans.

The Assam Football Association (AFA) has completed all preparations for the prestigious tournament with the support of local associations, organisers and the public.

AFA secretary Sangrang Brahma said the State was proud to host the championship and expressed confidence about the quality of football on display.

“I think people will get to witness good football during the competition. It is a prestigious thing that Assam got to host this tournament,” Brahma told The Assam Tribune.

He added that the Assam team looks balanced across departments. “I think Assam will do well. The team is comprised of good players in the front, middle and defence. I am hopeful.”

AFA treasurer Hiren Gogoi said all arrangements have been completed. He thanked Assam education minister Ranoj Pegu, Lakhimpur MP Pradan Baruah, AFA president Naba Kumar Doley and Jonai MLA Bhuban Pegu, among others, for their support.

Hosts Assam, along with West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Nagaland and Rajasthan, have been placed in Group A. Group B comprises Kerala, Services, Punjab, Odisha, Railways and Meghalaya.

Assam received direct entry into the Final Round as hosts, while West Bengal and Kerala qualified automatically as the winners and runners up of the 2024-25 edition. The remaining nine teams booked their spots by topping their respective groups in the Group Stage held earlier this month.

The top four teams from each group will advance to the knockout phase. The quarterfinals are scheduled for February 2 and 3, followed by the semifinals on February 5. The final will be played on February 8.

Meanwhile, the AFA has announced the final squad of 22 players who will represent the Assam senior men’s team in the championship. The players were selected based on their performances at the preparatory camp held in Dhemaji from January 7.

Goalkeeper Satyajit Bordoloi, who represented Karnataka during their Santosh Trophy triumph in 2023, will turn out for Assam in this edition.

The last time Assam hosted the Santosh Trophy Final Round was in the 2010-11 season, when West Bengal defeated Manipur in the final in Guwahati. Assam had also hosted group stage matches of the national championship in Kokrajhar in 2023.

Team:

Goalkeepers: Satyajit Bordoloi, Navajyoti Ayan

Defenders: Dipu Gohain, Sudem Wary, Didwm Hazowary, Ambar Chetri, Nabin Rabha, Danswrang Basumatary, Rustom Brahma

Midfielders: Timothi Narzary, Rituraj Mohan, Jangminlun Kuki, Pragyan Sundar Gogoi, Rishiraj Boruah, Subham Chetry

Forwards / Wingers: Sudeepta Konwar, Akrang Narzary, Dipu Mirdha, Ggwgmsar Goyary, Anupom Borgohain, Pranjal Bhumij, Mayukh Gogoi.