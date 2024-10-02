Assam to host four compressed bio gas plants, PM lays foundation virtually

Guwahati, Sept 2: Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually laid the foundation stone for four Compressed Bio Gas (CBG) plants in Assam on Wednesday,.

The plants, being developed by Oil India Ltd. (OIL), were unveiled as part of the Swachh Bharat Diwas celebrations.

The CBG plants will be located in Guwahati, Jorhat, Sivasagar, and Tinsukia, highlighting Assam’s role in India’s transition to a greener energy future.

These projects are expected to bolster environmental sustainability by converting municipal waste into renewable energy.

"The four plants will collectively process 500 tonnes of waste to generate 8 tonnes of CBG per day," said Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on a micro-blogging website.

The Chief Minister highlighted the plants’ environmental and economic benefits, noting that the plants will reduce waste and offer new employment opportunities for the local population, improving the region’s economy.

OIL highlighted the use of advanced zero liquid discharge systems, which ensure minimal environmental impact.

The initiative is part of the company’s broader plan, in collaboration with the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, to establish 25 CBG plants nationwide by 2024–2025 through partnerships with private entrepreneurs and Public Sector Units (PSUs).

The move aligns with India’s long-term goals of cleaner energy and enhanced waste management, positioning Assam as a key contributor to these efforts.





