Assam to honour key figures behind Assamese language’s classical status from Nov 3

Guwahati, Oct 13: To honour the contributions made toward making Assamese as a classical language, the Assam government will celebrate “Bhasa Gaurob Saptah” from November 3 to 9.

During this week-long celebration, educational institutions across the state will host a melange of events to pay tribute to the litterateurs who played a vital role in elevating Assamese to classical status.

Making the announcement on Sunday, Chief Minister Chief Biswa Sarma expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Prime Minister for "this significant gesture towards the state's cultural and language heritage".

"...Throughout this week, universities, schools, and civil society organizations will host events to honor the contributions of Assamese writers and scholars, whose work has shaped the language since the 4th century AD...." read a post by the Chief Minister on a micro-blogging website.

Earlier on October 3, the Union Cabinet had conferred the classical language status to five languages, including Assamese.

Previously, only six languages in India had achieved this feat now, Assamese has been added to the list, marking the realisation of a long-cherished dream and a moment of celebration.

“With today's historic decision, we will be able to take our beloved mother tongue to the world, and we will all be more committed to preserving the language,” Chief Minister Sarma had said after the conferment.

To be recognised as a classical language, a language must have a history spanning 1,500 to 2,000 years, demonstrating its originality and a significant body of ancient literature.

The Assamese language meets all these criteria, making it a strong contender for this esteemed recognition.