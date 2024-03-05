Assam to get second Ayurvedic College after 76 years

Guwahati, Mar 5: After a gap of 76 years, Assam is set to get second Ayurvedic College in Goalpara district. Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal laid the foundation of the second Ayurvedic College in Dudhnoi on Monday.

The minister pointed out that it be will the second ayurvedic college in the state that will be built after a gap of 76 years.

“Assam, with a complex and dynamic flora, has a rich history of local traditional medicines, which has healed generations. For more than seven decades, more of which was ruled by the Congress, this unique offering and heritage of Assam was ignored,” Sonowal said.

The new ayurvedic college, to be developed at an estimated cost of Rs. 70 crore, will have an intake capacity of 100 students for the undergraduate course (BAMS). It will also have a herbal tea garden along with a manufacturing unit of ayurvedic medicines.

Sonowal further virtually laid foundation of two 50-bed AYUSH hospitals in Kokrajhar and Baksa that will be developed at an investment of Rs. 30 crore.