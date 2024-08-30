Assam to get its newest wildlife sanctuary

Guwahati, Aug 30: Poba Reserve Forest in Assam’s Dhemaji district is all set to be notified as a Wildlife Sanctuary.

Responding to a question of MLA Bhubon Pegu during Zero Hour of the Assam Legislative Assembly's autumn session, Assam Environment and Foreign Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary said that it will significantly contribute to preserving and nurturing the rich flora and fauna of the region and protect the biodiversity resources of the state.

Poba Reserve Forest, created in 1924, covers an area of over 10,000 and is located in a critically vulnerable geographic area. It is one of the richest rainforests of Northeast India in terms of flora and fauna found in it.

Talks had been going on for several years to notify Poba Reserve Forest as a Wildlife Sanctuary and with the recent announcement of Patowary, the state is looking forward to adding another wildlife sanctuary to the list.

“Glad to share that we will soon be notifying Poba Reserve Forest in Dhemaji as a Wildlife Sanctuary. The over 10,000 hectares large park, it contains a wide variety of flora and fauna and is a biodiversity hotspot in itself,” Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma posted on a popular micro-blogging website.

