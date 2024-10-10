ESIC's first medical college in Guwahati to create more seats for aspirants

Guwahati, Oct 10: The Centre has approved the setting up of the first Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) medical college of Assam at Beltola in the city.

Union Minister of Labour and Employment Dr Mansukh Mandaviya made the announcement on October 8 at the 194th meeting of the ESI Corporation in New Delhi. “ESI Corporation has approved in principle for the establishment of ten new ESIC Medical Colleges at Andheri (Maharashtra), Basaidarapur (Delhi), Beltola, Guwahati (Assam), Indore (Madhya Pradesh), Jaipur (Rajasthan), Ludhiana (Punjab), Naroda Bapunagar (Gujarat), Noida and Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh), Ranchi (Jharkhand). This decision will support the announcement made by the Prime Minister during the Independence Day (2024) speech of creating new 75,000 medical seats in the next five years," a statement said.

The Union Minister also announced several key decisions of ESI Corporation for further strengthening the infrastructure and medical facilities of ESIC. According to the statement, after analysing the norms and strengthening ESIC's infrastructure to deliver and meet the medical needs of the insured workers, the corporation approved the proposals for the acquisition of land for the construction of the ESI Dispensary and Branch Office in Dhubri, along with other projects.

The corporation also extended the “Atal Beemit Vyakti Kalyan Yojna” scheme for a period of two years with effect from July 1, 2024, to June 30, 2026. The scheme intends to provide support in the form of an Unemployment Allowance during the period when an insured person searches for a new engagement for earnings.

According to the statement, there will be the provision of medical care to ESIC beneficiaries under the convergence programme of ESIC with Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) on a PAN India basis.

“This decision will help the ESIC beneficiaries to get treatment at empanelled hospitals of Ayushman Bharat - Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) in unserviced and deficient areas of the country. There shall not be any expenditure limit for insured persons of ESIC in empanelled hospitals under PMJAY," the statement said.

