Assam to get four more medical colleges

Guwahati, Dec 6: In a landmark decision taken by the Assam Government, four more medical colleges will come up in different parts of the state.

As per reports, the foundation stone of the medical colleges will be laid this month.

The decision has been taken in order to fulfil the aim of the state government to achieve the goal of constructing 24 such colleges by 2026-27, that is by the time the term of the second BJP-led government ends.

The foundation for a medical college hospital was laid in the newly created Tamulpur district in the Bodoland Territorial Region and CM Himanta Biswa Sarma also laid the foundation for a 200-bed hospital and medical college in Bongaigaon built at an estimated cost of Rs 610 crore, while announcing a slew of development projects for the lower Assam district on Monday.



Besides, CM Sarma will lay the foundation for another medical college hospital in central Assam's Morigaon district on Thursday.









