Assam to get 52 new train stoppages, CM Sarma announces major rail connectivity boost

Guwahati, March 4: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday announced a major boost to railway connectivity in the state, revealing that 52 railway stations across Assam will soon receive new train stoppages in response to long-standing public demands.

The announcement was made during a late-night live session where the chief minister spoke about several development initiatives and administrative decisions.

Sarma said the decision was taken after repeated requests from people and public representatives across Assam who had been seeking improved rail connectivity for their respective regions.

“We have been receiving requests from many people to arrange stoppages of trains at various stations across Assam. After reviewing these demands, we have decided to introduce 52 train stoppages across different stations in the state so that the public can benefit from improved rail connectivity,” Sarma said.

He further informed that local MLAs will inspect the arrangements and formally inaugurate the new stoppages on Thursday, marking the beginning of the service at the designated stations.

“These were long-pending demands of the people. Tomorrow, the respective MLAs will visit the stations and inaugurate the new stoppages so that the services can start for the convenience of passengers,” he added.

Among the major stations receiving new stoppages, Barpeta Road will see the stoppage of the Vande Bharat Express, while Diphu and Furkating will receive stoppages for the Rajdhani Express, marking a significant connectivity boost for these regions.

Several other stations will also see important long-distance trains halting for passengers. Bijni will receive stoppages for three trains — Howrah–Kamrup Express, Anand Vihar–Northeast Express and Silghat Town–Nagaon Express. Similarly, Hojai will see stoppages for Bangalore–New Tinsukia Express and Kolkata–Agartala Garib Rath Express, while Jagiroad will receive halts for the Jana Shatabdi Express and Agartala–Deoghar Express.

Other stations that will benefit include Bokajan (Avadh Assam Express), Chabua (Kamrup Express), Chapar (Sairang Express), Dhansiri (Mariani Express), Gohpur (Shatabdi Express), Kokrajhar (Saraighat Express and Kamakhya–Karmabhumi Express), Pathsala (Brahmaputra Mail), Sarupathar (Jana Shatabdi Express), and Tihu (Brahmaputra Mail).

In Upper Assam and hill districts, stations such as Duliajan, Naharkatiya, Selenghat, Misamari, North Cachar, Maibong, and Longpotiya will also receive new train stoppages. Meanwhile, Naharlagun in Arunachal Pradesh will see stoppages for the Donyi Polo Express and Lachit Express, further strengthening connectivity between the neighbouring states.

“This is something people have been demanding for a long time. By introducing stoppages at these stations, we are ensuring that more people across Assam can access railway services easily,” the chief minister stated.