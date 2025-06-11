Assam to form permanent Satra Aayog for protection and revamp of 922 Satras

Guwahati, June 11: The Satra Aayog formed for reviewing and assessing the problems of the Satra lands in Assam, submitted its final report to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at a programme held at Lok Sewa Bhawan here last evening.

Thanking the Satra Aayog for its final report, Chief Minister Sarma said the government will study the report very minutely and exhaustively to meet its recommendations.

It may be noted that the Aayog formed in November, 2021 with MLA Pradip Hazarika as its chairman and MLAs Mrinal Saikia and Rupak Sarma as its members, visited around 126 satras, examined the existing problems there and submitted the report, giving several recommendations.

The Chief Minister on the occasion also announced that his government would constitute a permanent Satra Aayog which would be empowered financially, administratively to work for the benefits and welfare of the satras. He also said that the Aayog will work on forming a 25-year-long vision plan to revamp the institutional framework of the satras. The Aayog would also work to lend sustainability of the satras across the State.

Taking cognizance of the state of affairs of the smaller satras, Sarma said that bigger satras should take upon themselves to help the smaller ones.

They should also indulge in transformative works to empower all the satras to spread the tenets of Vaishnavism. He said that it would be very difficult for the government to empower all the 922 satras, and appealed to the people of Assam to work collectively to protect the satra lands and help them work for the mission they were established.