Assam to engage 150 suppliers, 61 raw materials for upcoming semiconductor plant

Guwahati, Nov 18: Assam government is targeting over 61 raw materials and more than 150 suppliers to support the development of a state-of-the-art Semiconductor Assembly and Test (TSAT) Facility in Jagiroad, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa said recently.

The announcement is part of a larger initiative to create a robust ecosystem for semiconductor production, which is expected to drive industrial growth, encourage local supplier participation, and solidify Assam's position in the global semiconductor supply chain.

According to the Chief Minister, the new facility, backed by a ₹27,000 crore investment from Tata Group, is projected to produce up to 48 million semiconductor chips daily.

The facility will employ advanced packaging technologies such as flip-chip and Integrated System in Package (ISIP), which are crucial for sectors like automotive, electric vehicles, telecommunications, and consumer electronics.

The facility, slated for completion by mid-2025, is also expected to provide a significant boost to Assam’s industrial landscape and employment opportunities.

On November 12, Assam Chief Secretary Ravi Kota, along with senior officials from the Industries Department, Public Health Engineering, Power Department, and the Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority, held a progress review meeting with Dr. Randhir Thakur, Managing Director of Tata Electronics Ltd.

The review confirmed that the project is progressing as planned, with civil construction work advancing under Tata Projects and L&T.

Discussions also covered the development of social infrastructure to support the project and the human resource planning needed to meet the recruitment goals.

