Assam to create sub-districts in all assembly constituencies: CM Sarma

Guwahati, August 16: The Assam government will create ‘upa-jila’ (sub-districts) in all assembly constituencies for public convenience within a month, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Tuesday.

“All the existing sub-divisions will cease to exist. Except for the district headquarters, we will form one ‘upa-jila’ (sub-district) in every constituency with the entire infrastructure. An additional deputy commissioner will head it,” Sarma said.

CM Sharma made the announcement after hoisting the National Flag on the occasion of 77th Independence Day in Guwahati.

Sarma further said that his government will take a decision regarding the districts abolished just before the delimitation exercise in two months.

“We have accepted the delimitation as reality. To take the constituency reorganisation to a logical conclusion, many things are to be done in the near future,” he asserted.

The state government will start a series of administrative reforms within the next one month, he added.

The chief minister said that he hoped this administrative reform will end many problems, including agitations for new sub-divisions and districts.

The new system will be done for public convenience and there will be hardly any need for the people to visit the district headquarters for government services, he said.

“Regarding the districts that were eliminated before the delimitation, a correct decision will be taken in the next two months,” Sarma said.

On December 31, 2022, the Assam Cabinet decided to merge four districts with the ones from which they were carved out and made separate districts. Biswanath was merged with Sonitpur, Hojai with Nagaon, Tamulpur with Baksa and Bajali with Barpeta.