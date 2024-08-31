Assam to build bamboo-to-methanol plant at defunct Cachar Mill; JACRU welcomes move

Guwahati, Aug 31: The erstwhile Cachar Paper Mill in Panchgram, is set to be transformed into a state-of-the-art Bamboo-to-Methanol (BTM) producing plant, according to Bimal Borah, Assam’s Minister of Industries, Commerce, and Public Enterprises.



The ambitious project, valued at Rs 2,000 crore, is expected to generate 18,900 jobs and will include a Multimodal Logistic Park (MMLP) spread across 212 bighas and an MSME Technology Centre covering 60 bighas.

The BTM plant, akin to the forthcoming semiconductor facility in Jagiroad, aims to rejuvenate the industrial landscape of the region and create substantial employment opportunities.

Borah, while acknowledging the “unavoidable” closure of the Cachar Paper Mill, told the Assembly on Friday that this move is a part of the government's ongoing efforts to attract investors and revitalise southern Assam’s industrial sector.

Meanwhile, the Joint Action Committee of Recognised Unions (JACRU), a vocal advocate for the paper mill's revival, welcomed the government’s new initiative.

Manabendra Chakraborty, president of the action committee, praised the establishment of the BTM plant, MMLP, and technology centre.

“We heartily welcome the move to establish a BTM to produce Methanol from the available bamboo in the region. Also, we are informed about the MMLP and a tech centre - all directed towards generating employment,” he told The Assam Tribune.

However, he urged the government to also consider reviving the defunct Cachar Paper Mill, which had previously been a profitable enterprise.

“The closure of the Cachar Paper Mill was regrettable, and while new industries are crucial, the government should not overlook the potential of reopening the old mill. Reviving the paper mill alongside new industrial ventures would provide a significant boost to local employment,” Chakraborty added.

The Jagiroad and Panchgram paper mills have been non-operational since October 2017 and March 2015, respectively, and are currently undergoing liquidation due to outstanding debts.

On March 28, 2022, the Assam government took over the assets of these mills from Hindustan Paper Corporation Limited (HPCL) in a move to address their prolonged closure.

Till date, 126 employees have lost their lives due to severe financial hardships owing to prolonged salary arrears.