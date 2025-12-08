Assam to become power-surplus by 2031: CM Sarma

Guwahati, Dec 8: Assam, once a power-deficit state, is now gearing up to supply electricity to neighbouring northeastern states by 2031, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Monday.

Speaking at a scooter distribution ceremony under the Dr Banikanta Kakati Merit Award Scheme at Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra, Sarma said the state is on track to generate nearly 3,200 MW of thermal power within Assam.

“We were a power-deficit state. But by 2031, we will be able to share power with Nagaland, Meghalaya and Tripura, as we will produce almost 3,200 MW in Assam itself. Earlier, we used to buy 100–200 MW,” he said.

Sarma added that construction of the elevated corridor in Kaziranga will begin next month to ensure wildlife safety during floods.

He also said the upgraded Guwahati airport, built using engineered bamboo from Assam, would rival major airports in the country. “After December 20, if we compare Guwahati airport with Bangalore airport, we will see ours is better,” he remarked.

Turning to education, the chief minister highlighted significant expansion in medical education, saying the state now has 2,000 medical seats, with more in the pipeline.

“Every year we add over 1,000 seats. Assam will have almost 5,000 medical seats by 2030,” he said.

The event marked the latest phase of the Dr Banikanta Kakati Merit Award Scheme, under which scooters are given to meritorious students. According to the Education Department, 1,86,442 students have received scooters between 2017–18 and 2024–25.

This year, 11,250 students will receive scooters — 6,860 girls and 4,390 boys — a sharp drop from last year’s 40,000. The government attributed the decrease to the transition to the Nijut Moina Scheme, which now provides monthly financial assistance to 5 lakh college-going female students.

A new support scheme for male students will be launched from January 1, 2026, Sarma announced.

He urged students to follow “two golden rules” before riding a scooty — obtain a driving licence and wear helmets — noting an increase in road accidents.

Sarma reiterated that the government’s broader aim is to strengthen Assam’s educational environment.