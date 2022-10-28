Assam TMC submits memorandum to Governor against massive price rise

Guwahati, Oct 28: In various parts of the State as well as in Biswanath district, the Trinamool Congress today submitted a memorandum to the Governor through the District Collector at the Biswanath District Collector's office demanding to stop the price rise of essential commodities, the withdrawal of the increase in taxes in the municipal corporation area, etc.

"We, the Assam Trinamool Congress Party, have observed with deep concern that the massive price rise in the prices of all the commodities in the state has almost brought public life to a standstill," the party said in its memorandum.

The memorandum also stated that, "Every day, people are suffering from the steep rise in the prices of all essential commodities, including food items, vegetables, medicines, and house construction materials. People are gradually losing their purchasing power."

"Everyone is finding it difficult to run the family smoothly. In such a situation, the BJP-led government in Assam is seen sleeping. No action has been taken to relieve the public from the price rise," it further added.

According to the members of the party it has claimed that the government seems to be working only for the benefit of its party rather than for the benefit of the people. In parallel with such uncontrolled price rise, the BJP government led by Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma seems to have increased various taxes and given a lot of money to the common people.

Therefore, the Assam Trinamool Congress Party has demanded the governor to immediately withdraw the tax cuts imposed on the people in the municipal corporation and municipal areas of the state, including taking real measures to prevent price rise.

While handing over the memorandum to the District Collector today, President of Biswanath District Committee of Trinamool Congress Jiten Badhai along with various office-bearers of Biswanath District Committee of Trinamool Congress were present on Friday.