Assam tightens exam control: Only govt teachers, schools for HSLC, HS 2026

Guwahati, Jan 24: Only government school teachers will be engaged as invigilators for the 2026 HSLC and Higher Secondary Final Examinations in Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Saturday.

After attending an orientation programme for Centre Superintendents and Assistant Superintendents at Khanapara, Sarma said the examinations will be conducted exclusively in government schools and the move is aimed at ensuring fairness and accountability.

“This time, examinations will not be held in private schools. If anything goes wrong, the government has no authority over private teachers. That is why we have decided to rely entirely on government teachers,” he told the press.

The Chief Minister assured that there would be no shortage of manpower for invigilation and other examination duties.

“In the last few days, around 10,000 teachers have been recruited, and by February, another 5,000 teachers are likely to be appointed. There will be no shortage of teachers, in fact, some districts may even have a surplus,” Sarma said.

Sarma also pointed out that the decision was taken to strengthen administrative control and prevent any lapses during the conduct of the exams.

“The examinations will take place almost parallel to the elections. Since we will not be in a position to take regular updates because of the election process, we invited the centre in-charges today to request them to ensure the smooth conduct of the examinations,” Sarma said.

Citing the smooth conduct of the ADRE examinations, which were also managed by trained government teachers, Sarma said the School Education Board has already put in place detailed training programmes for officials involved in examination duties.

“The board has proper training and clear guidelines for conducting examinations. We did not go into technical details today, we simply requested everyone to discharge their responsibilities sincerely,” he added.

The Chief Minister also briefly touched upon his recent visit to Davos, Switzerland, saying discussions on investment proposals would be taken up after Republic Day.

“After Republic Day, I will speak in detail about what happened in Davos and which investors are interested in investing in Assam. Many investors will visit the state, and we plan to organise a programme in February,” he said, adding that Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) would be signed in Assam.

The orientation programme concluded with the state government reiterating its commitment to conducting free, fair and transparent board examinations, placing the responsibility firmly on centre superintendents and assistant superintendents.