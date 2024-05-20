Assam: Three youths die of suffocation after being stuck in well in Cachar

Silchar, May 20: Three youths died of suffocation after they got stuck in a well in Cachar district on Sunday.

According to sources, the incident took place on Sunday night at Tractortilla village, adjacent to Fulertal bypass, under the Lakhipur police station.

According to police sources, one Prasenjit Dev (29) jumped into the well to remove the carcass of a hen that was found dead in the well that supplies their drinking water. Subsequently, his brother Monojit Deb (39) also responded and went inside the well, reportedly to clean the well.

Soon after, their neighbour Amit Sen (27) also plunged into the well to bring out the brothers stuck in it. However, this resulted in all three youths stuck in the well.

After receiving information about the situation, SDRF swiftly responded to action and rescued the victims, police said.

Police further informed that while the victims were rushed to the Silchar Medical College and Hospital, the doctors therein declared them dead.

It is learned that the trio died of suffocation due to a lack of oxygen.