Assam: Three prisoners escape from Tezpur Central Jail

Sonitpur, Mar 18: The authorities of Tezpur Central Jail in Assam’s Sonitpur district are on high alert after three inmates escaped from the jail.

According to sources, the inmates were accused of involvement in several crimes including kidnapping and rape of minor.

The escaped prisoners have been identified as Indrajit Mandal hailing from West Bengal, Jeherul Islam and Thuleswar Tati.

The incident has sparked concerns over security measures at the central jail.