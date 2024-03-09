Assam: Three poachers arrested with wildlife contraband and weapons

Bijni, Mar 9: In a successful joint operation, Panbari forest officials and Panbari police arrested at least three poachers on Friday night following a raid carried out at 2 No. Kadamguri near Manas National Park.

Following their arrest, the authorities were also able to seize two handmade guns used in poaching, several weapons and various parts of wild animals.

The arrested poachers have been identified as Dhansingh Gyari (25), Ashok Brahma (27) and Bergo Muchahary (40).

As per sources, the poachers, after entering the national park, killed deer and several wild animals and built a huge meat market.

Further investigation in connection with the matter is underway.