Assam: Three of Nepali family killed as van hits dumper in Tinsukia

Tinsukia, May 16: At least three members of a Nepali family were killed when their vehicle collided head-on with a dumper in Assam’s Tinsukia district on Monday, police said.

The collision took place on the Bhupen Hazarika Setu over the Brahmaputra river, a senior officer told PTI.

“The collision occurred between a dumper travelling towards Sadia from Doomdooma and a newly purchased pick-up van heading from Sadia to Tinsukia,” he said.

There were five people from Nepal, including a woman, travelling in the pick-up van, the officer said.

They came to Assam to attend a marriage function and were returning to their country when the accident took place on the longest river bridge in India, he said.